Man mimics shooting at officer with bagged gun-like object in Tukwila

Two public safety incidents involving reports of weapons ended without serious injury in Tukwila on Wednesday, according to police.

Tukwila police said officers handled two back-to-back, high-risk incidents involving people reportedly carrying weapons in public just after 9 a.m.

The first call came in about a person walking in and out of traffic near Wig Boulevard and Southcenter Parkway.

Police said the individual appeared extremely agitated and threw a rock at an officer’s patrol car.

Officers approached cautiously, kept their distance, and used verbal de-escalation techniques to calm the person.

After speaking with the individual, officers determined there was no knife present, as initially reported.

While officers were still dealing with that situation, a second report came in from a passerby about another person walking along Tukwila International Boulevard near 112th Street.

That individual was reportedly holding what appeared to be a pistol in a clear bag.

As officers responded to the scene, the suspect allegedly pointed the item at one of them and mimicked firing it before continuing to walk south.

Police quickly shut down traffic in both directions of Tukwila International Boulevard and gave repeated commands for the person to stop and show their hands.

According to police, the suspect ignored all instructions and continued walking toward a busy intersection and nearby homes.

To prevent further risk to the public, officers deployed a 40mm less-lethal round, striking the suspect.

The individual was taken into custody immediately without further incident.

Tukwila Fire Department personnel evaluated the suspect for pre-existing injuries, and he was medically cleared at the scene.

The man was later booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of placing a person in fear or apprehension by threat and obstructing a public servant.

No officers or members of the public were injured during either incident.

