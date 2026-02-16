Man mauled by ICE K9 in Vancouver released from ICE custody

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A man who was mauled by an ICE K9 during his arrest last November in Vancouver has been released from federal custody.

Wilmer Toledo-Martinez is now recovering at his home, his attorney told The Seattle Times, after he was released from the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma earlier this month.

Accounts of Toledo-Martinez’ attack, detainment

Toledo-Martinez, living in Vancouver, was initially approached by a man wearing a yellow vest. His lawyer claimed the man lured Toledo-Martinez out of his home by saying he had hit his parked car and wanted him to verify that the affected car belonged to him.

Toledo-Martinez attempted to go back inside his home to provide ID and insurance information when a dog jumped at him, according to his lawyers. A man in a yellow vest can be seen in a video capturing his detention.

While he was being detained on Nov. 14, Toledo-Martinez suffered “bloody wounds” along his arm, back, and side after a K9 attacked him.

“On November 14, 2025, my constituent Wilmer was mauled by an ICE attack dog even though he has consistently explained that he was not resisting arrest or attempting to flee,” U.S. Senator Patty Murray, D-WA, said. “His wife and two of his young children, ages two and three, all U.S. citizens, were forced to watch helplessly as he was violently attacked and dragged away.

“For hours afterward, he was denied even basic medical care following this unprovoked assault,” Muray continued. “The photos documenting his injuries are horrific. This should shock the conscience of every one of us. I do not want to live in an America where federal agents can sic attack dogs on peaceful residents with impunity and face no consequences.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) refuted Murray’s claims.

“Martinez resisted arrest and attempted to flee,” DHS stated on X. “He was safely taken down by a designated patrol K9. After being taken into custody, he was provided medical attention.”

Toledo-Martinez’ release came after his lawyers argued that his detention was wrongful. His attorneys have maintained that he never resisted arrest.

Toledo-Martinez’ criminal history

Toledo-Martinez is an undocumented immigrant from Mexico who’s married to a U.S. resident and father of three young children. He was brought to the U.S. as a 15-year-old, according to The Seattle Times.

According to DHS, he has prior arrests for possession of a loaded firearm. His attorney stated that two prior charges against Toledo-Martinez were dropped and that the other two will be dropped soon.

