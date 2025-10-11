Man lying in the road hit and killed in South Seattle

SOUTH SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says a 31-year-old man died after being hit by a car in South Seattle on Saturday night.

SPD says the man was lying in the road for unknown reasons at around 10:45 p.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Way South (MLK) and Rainier Avenue South.

The car was heading south on MLK Way South and reportedly hit the man after passing Rainier Avenue South.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. He was not arrested as he did not show any signs of impairment, according to a release from SPD.

