Man lights up to smoke in car, ignores Snohomish deputy investigating warrants, sheriff says

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) posted bodycam of a deputy who found a suspicious car on Monday morning.

The man inside had multiple warrants for resisting arrest, assault, and contempt of court, SCSO said.

When the deputy approached the car, the man appeared to be under the influence, refused to open the door, and lit up a controlled substance inside the car.

Bodycam shows the deputy breaking open the window and pulling the suspect out of the car and arresting him.

