TACOMA, Wash. — A man was pronounced dead after he was found near the Port of Tacoma Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Milwaukee Way for a report of an unresponsive person.

Officers arrived to find a man with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Police gave the man medical attention until Tacoma Fire Department medics arrived and pronounced the man dead.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

