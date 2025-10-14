Man killed in Tacoma shooting, the second homicide on S. Orchard Street in a day

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a second homicide that occurred on Oct. 10 on S. Orchard Street.

The first shooting was reported around noon at an encampment near the Lowe’s on South Orchard Street.

Police got a call about an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The second shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. just a few blocks away on South Orchard Street, near the Orchard Church of Christ.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A few days later, the man died from his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified and arrested a suspect.

He was booked into Pierce County Jail for murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting.

The two scenes were less than a mile apart, though it’s unclear if they’re connected.

©2025 Cox Media Group