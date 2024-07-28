Man killed in early Saturday shooting in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood

SEATTLE — A man was shot and killed early Saturday near East Spruce Street and Broadway in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace Neighborhood.

Seattle police responded to the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshots wounds.

Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police do not know what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

