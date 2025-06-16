Man killed after trying to stop carjacking, suspect leads police on multistate chase

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities in Spokane say a man who led police on a multistate chase following three carjackings is now dead.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to reports of a carjacking at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning at a coffee shop in the Spokane Valley.

A man with a gun reportedly carjacked a father and his daughter outside the coffee shop, then drove off on I-90 toward the Idaho state line.

After the suspect crossed into Idaho, investigators say he attempted to carjack three different people.

One man exiting a store saw what was happening and tried to intervene, but the suspect reportedly shot and killed the man, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says.

The suspect allegedly stole a second car, hit and injured someone on a motorcycle, then drove back into Washington on I-90, authorities say.

Returning to the Spokane Valley area, police say he carjacked a third person and when authorities arrived, the suspect started to shoot at them out the window with an AR-15.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect crashed the car and got out, getting into a shootout with police.

In a press conference, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was killed in the shootout.

The Washington State Patrol and Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

