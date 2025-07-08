Man hospitalized in Everett shooting, suspect not found

EVERETT, Wash. — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting along West Casino Road in Everett early Tuesday morning.

According to the Everett Fire Department, crews responded to the shooting alongside Everett police shortly after 3:45 a.m. this morning.

Paramedics took one injured man to the hospital, but say the severity of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers began a K9 track, but were unable to find the suspect.

According to Everett PD, the circumstances surrounding this incident are still being determined.

This story will be updated as any new information is released.

