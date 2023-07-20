Man hospitalized after being hit by train in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A man is in the hospital after he was hit by a train in Marysville Wednesday evening.

Marysville firefighters said the man was struck at the State and Grove crossing at around 6 p.m.

Marysville Police officers applied a tourniquet before firefighters arrived and took him to the hospital with very serious injuries to his lower body.

The railroad intersections at First Street, Fourth Street, Eighth Street, and Grove Street were blocked due to the accident.

The roads reopened about an hour later.

















