Man hit, killed while trying to get jumper cables for his stalled truck in Eatonville

EATONVILLE, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said a man was killed over the weekend when he was trying to flag down help for his stalled vehicle.

On Feb. 15 around 1:30 a.m., the 67-year-old stepped out of his truck that had stalled on 304th St. E in Eatonville.

Witnesses told deputies that the man was standing in the opposite lane of travel and was "asking for jumper cables" before he was hit by oncoming traffic.

The driver who hit him stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. There were no signs of impairment and no one was arrested.

