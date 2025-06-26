Man in Hawaiian shirt arrested for DUI on a scooter, Issaquah police say

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Issaquah Police Department says they arrested a man for driving his motorized scooter around while drunk.

On Tuesday, someone called 911, saying that a man in a Hawaiian shirt was weaving in and out of traffic, speeding, and even appeared to fall asleep at one point.

An officer quickly found the man riding around town with his hazards on and pulled him over.

According to the police report, the rider “lifted his right leg over the back side of the bike and gracefully fell onto the ground due to his loss of balance, ultimately landing on his butt.”

The officer helped him up and said he smelled like alcohol.

“When asked how much he’d had to drink, the man confidently declared: ‘Not much!’ (Spoiler: it was definitely ‘much,’” the department said.

Officers arrested the 47-year-old from Sammamish for DUI – it was his first, either. The department said he’d been arrested for one before.

Police say the man refused to take a breathalyzer test, so they got a warrant for a blood draw. The sample will be sent to the Washington State Crime Lab to be tested.

©2025 Cox Media Group