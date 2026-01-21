Man grabs deputy’s gun, jumps from 3rd floor balcony trying to escape in Parkland, sheriff says

PARKLAND, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Parkland after a victim texted 911 on January 13.

Just after 9 a.m., deputies got to the Ellyson Apartments on 104th Street South and learned a man at the scene had a no-contact order with the victim, who texted 911.

PCSO says the man tried to grab a deputy’s gun multiple times, then jumped from a 3rd floor balcony to try to escape arrest.

He wasn’t able to move and was seriously injured after hitting the ground, allowing deputies to arrest him and bring him to a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

