Man found sitting cross-legged on overturned van arrested for DUI in Kitsap County

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.
A Kitsap County man arrested on suspicion of DUI wasn’t behind the wheel of his van — he was sitting cross-legged on top of it as it lay on its side.
A deputy responded to a single-vehicle collision Sunday evening in the 3500 block of Woods Road E. in unincorporated Port Orchard.
“Upon arrival, the deputy found a 48-year-old man sitting cross-legged on the side of his overturned van,” the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “While the driver claimed he swerved to miss a deer, the deputy noted slurred speech and found alcoholic iced tea containers inside the vehicle.”
The 48-year-old’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, according to the sheriff’s office.
He was booked into Kitsap County jail on suspicion of DUI.
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