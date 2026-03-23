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Man found sitting cross-legged on overturned van arrested for DUI in Kitsap County

By Frank Lenzi, MyNorthwest.com
A man sits on his overturned van. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI. (Photo courtesy Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
Man found sitting cross-legged on overturned van arrested for DUI in Kitsap County A man sits on his overturned van. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI. (Photo courtesy Kitsap County Sheriff's Office) (Photo courtesy Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
By Frank Lenzi, MyNorthwest.com

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A Kitsap County man arrested on suspicion of DUI wasn’t behind the wheel of his van — he was sitting cross-legged on top of it as it lay on its side.

A deputy responded to a single-vehicle collision Sunday evening in the 3500 block of Woods Road E. in unincorporated Port Orchard.

“Upon arrival, the deputy found a 48-year-old man sitting cross-legged on the side of his overturned van,” the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “While the driver claimed he swerved to miss a deer, the deputy noted slurred speech and found alcoholic iced tea containers inside the vehicle.”

The 48-year-old’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was booked into Kitsap County jail on suspicion of DUI.

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