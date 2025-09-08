Man found living in Oregon condo crawlspace while owner was unaware

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A man was arrested Sept. 3 after living inside a condominium’s crawlspace while the owner was unaware in Clackamas County, Oregon, the county sheriff’s office announced.

At approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to investigate a call after a witness saw a potential squatter enter the condominium complex on S.E. Old Town Court near Happy Valley.

A witness saw a man they believed was not known to live in the complex park his car and walk toward the back of one of the buildings. The witness also reported that a door to a crawl space was opened, with light coming from inside, and then the door was closed.

Deputies arrived on the scene and noticed the door to the crawl space was damaged and locked. An extension cord was also found running through a vent.

The owner was contacted, who told deputies that nobody was supposed to be in the crawlspace, and there should not be lights on inside. The owner also noted that strange noises coming from the crawl space were heard in the past.

Keys to open the crawl space were given to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office deputies, although the keys no longer worked. Deputies then breached the door and located an individual living inside the crawlspace, identified as 40-year-old Beniamin Bucur.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office mentioned Bucur was “obviously living inside” and had remodeled various aspects of the crawlspace to improve its living conditions. Deputies found a bed, lights, chargers, televisions, and other electronics plugged into the building for power. A pipe with residue was also found and tested positive for methamphetamine.

It was estimated that the suspect had been living inside the crawlspace for an extended period of time.

Bucur was arrested and transported to Clackamas County Jail, where he was booked for burglary in the first degree and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Bucur’s bail was set at $75,000 during a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (503) 723-4949

