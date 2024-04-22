Man found dead near railroad tracks in Kent

KENT, Wash. — An investigation is in progress after a man was found dead near BNSF railroad tracks in Kent Sunday afternoon.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of First Avenue South at 2:49 p.m., where they found the body of a man near the tracks. Firefighters at the scene said it appeared the man had been dead for at least a day.

The man had no identification on him. Officers spoke with people who lived nearby but did not find any witnesses to anything suspicious and or anyone who knew the man.

The man is described as 5 feet, to 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 to 150 pounds, and has black hair.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will be investigating the cause of death, including whether the man was hit by a passing train.

Kent Police are investigating what led up to the man’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent Police Department in one of these ways: email KPTTips@kentwa.gov, call the tip line at 253-856-5808, or call the non-emergency dispatch line at 253-852-2121.

Tipsters should reference case #24-5566.

