Man accused in fatal shooting at White Center’s Roxbury Lanes could face life in prison

SEATTLE — A man accused of shooting and killing one person and injuring two others at White Center’s Roxbury Lanes and Casino faced a judge Thursday morning.

Omar Upham, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

If convicted, Upham could face life in prison. He is currently being held without bail.

King County Prosecutors say the 21-year-old went to the casino on May 27 with the clear intent of killing an employee.

According to court documents, when Upham opened fire, one of the bullets struck a customer, who died several days later. As the employee was shot twice from behind, a third person was also shot.

“From what we know from police, it appears that there was some prior connection between the shooter and one of the victims, but not with the others,” said King County Prosecutor’s spokesperson, Casey McNerthney.

The employee told investigators he’s known Upham for years and that they were “locked up together.” He says the motivation for the shooting was that he “told on” Upham years ago.

Prosecutors say not only was the casino crowded at the time of the shooting, but say surveillance cameras captured everything.

“When the public sees a violent act such as this one or any shooting in a crowded place, I think what they want to be reassured about is that police are taking this case seriously and so are prosecutors,” said McNerthney.

Detectives found three guns, including the murder weapon, after searching Upham’s car and house.

Another thing court documents point out is that Upham is a convicted felon, with a history of armed robberies and assault.

“That’s something King County prosecutors explained at the first appearance hearing, and the charging documents show exactly why we are asking for somebody to be held without bail,” said McNerthney.

