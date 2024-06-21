Man faces felony charges after running over Milton Police Officer

MILTON, Wash. — We are learning more about the man accused of running over a Milton Police officer while trying to evade arrest Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Jory Nelson was trying to sell drugs in a parking lot at the King and Pierce County line. According to the charging documents, police got a tip about Nelson selling and made the move to make an arrest.

Police say once Officers Erik Haney and Jacob Wilcox made contact with Nelson, he tried to drive off. In the process, Nelson ran over Haney, breaking his leg and causing other serious life-threatening injuries.

“He displayed a clear disregard by taking off with an officer still partially inside his vehicle and then running him over is a significant risk,” an attorney with the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Nelson faces multiple assault charges like vehicular assault, hit and run, attempting to elude police and possession with intent to distribute. Nelson’s bond has been set to $200,000 and he remains at the Pierce County Jail.

KIRO7 asked Milton Police Chief Tony Hernandez for an update on Haney’s condition. Chief Hernandez says Haney had some pain issues early Thursday morning, but he is still expected to be ok and make a full recovery. He says people have come by the station throughout the day bringing flowers, cards, even food to help Haney’s family.

“One gentleman came in almost in tears that he wanted me to pass the accolades on and to wish him well and that he’d be praying for him,” Hernandez said.

The community is also trying to help out the Haney family. Erik Mickelson with Northwest Custom Apparel is making shirts and selling them for $30. He says all of the proceeds will go toward directly helping the family or Milton Police.

“Police don’t make that much money. And I never met the guy, but I know I needed to take care of him because he’s part of the Milton Police family.”

If you’d like to purchase a shirt, they can be bought at 253gear.com

As for Nelson, he pled not guilty to all of his charges. His next court appearance is still being determined.

