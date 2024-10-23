Man expected to plea in 2021 Granite Falls fatal shooting of 1-year-old girl

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — A Granite Falls man who was allegedly involved in the 2021 shooting death of his baby girl is slated to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Jesse Kitson, 33, is expected to enter a plea in Snohomish County Wednesday at 3 p.m. regarding charges of manslaughter with a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Kitson and the mother of the child were home at the time of the shooting three years ago.

On Jan. 18, charges were filed against both parents, who were home at the time of the shooting, police said. The then-26-year-old woman was charged with manslaughter with a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives referred this case to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in November 2022.

On Dec. 4, 2021, a 1-year-old girl died after suffering a gunshot wound at the family home in Granite Falls, Snohomish County deputies said.

Law enforcement was called that Saturday evening for a report of a weapons assault complaint in the 8600 block of State Route 92. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the 1-year-old girl with a gunshot wound, officials said.

Deputies said the child was later pronounced dead.

©2024 Cox Media Group