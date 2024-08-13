Man escapes after kidnapping at knifepoint in South Seattle

SEATTLE — Seattle Police said a 34-year-old man managed to escape after someone pulled a knife on him and forced him to drive to a nearby bank.

On July 23rd, the man said he was picking up a friend in South Seattle when the attack happened.

The man told police that the suspect swiped at him with the knife, hitting his hand, as he fought to get away.

Officers said the two men knew each other.

There is no known motive at this time.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for Unlawful Imprisonment and Assault in lieu of $100,000 bail.

