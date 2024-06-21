Man drowns at Nolte State Park near Enumclaw

NEAR ENUMCLAW, Wash. — Thursday afternoon the Enumclaw Fire Department responded to Nolte State Park for a possible drowning.

A swimmer had brought the victim to shore, and CPR was being performed when fire medics arrived.

Medics took over CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Today he was identified as 52-year-old Aleksandr Karpuk.

The Enumclaw Fire Department is thankful to everyone who assisted with the rescue.

Knowing CPR could save a life. Classes are often free or there may be a small certification fee. As a first step the American Heart Association has a free video online for hands-only CPR and it is only 60 seconds long. Click here for the video.

