GOLD BAR, Wash. — A 29-year-old man died in a crash on State Route 2 after reportedly street racing near Gold Bar, according to a report from the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP says the driver was heading eastbound on Friday behind the wheel of a Subaru Impreza when he lost control and went off the road at around 3 p.m.

The state patrol report notes the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

