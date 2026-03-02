Man dies after stabbing at Covington pool, suspect found in woods

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A man died from a stabbing Sunday near a pool in a Covington neighborhood, the King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The incident occurred at the Timberline Clubhouse on Sunday, with the suspect fleeing the scene. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from at least one stab wound.

Despite attempting life-saving treatment at the clubhouse, the victim died before he could be transported to a hospital.

Deputies searched the surrounding areas for approximately 30 minutes, finding the suspect in a nearby wooded area.

There is no information available on whether the victim and the suspect knew each other, as of this reporting.

