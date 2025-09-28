Man dies after falling nearly 200 feet while hiking in Skagit County

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says that a 63-year-old man fell while hiking on the Sauk Mountain Trail.

Deputies say that the man was hiking with a group of eight people when he slipped and fell from the trail on Saturday.

The group and other people present tried to provide the injured man with life-saving aid until medical assistance arrived.

Emergency responders gave the man additional assistance, but he later died from his injuries.

Sheriff’s Office says that they have no additional information to share at this time.

©2025 Cox Media Group