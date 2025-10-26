Man dies after being stabbed in Mount Vernon, police say

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A 43-year-old man has died after being stabbed on Sunday morning, according to the Mount Vernon Police Department (MVPD).

At around 10:20 a.m., police responded near the Skagit River Bridge at Riverside Drive to reports of a stabbing.

Officers were flagged down by witnesses who pointed out a possible suspect who was arrested at the scene.

The victim, a 43-year-old man, was found nearby with multiple stab wounds, MVPD says.

Crews brought him to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

MVPD says the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

