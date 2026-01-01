Man detained after ‘drinking a few beers,’ shooting rifle near homes to ring in the new year

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office detained a man after he admitted to ‘drinking a few beers’ and firing his rifle to ring in the new year.

The department was called to the Scott Lake Area after homeowners in the area heard gunshots.

The department used a drone to scope out the area, and the lead deputy got a hold of the man on the phone.

The department says the man admitted what he was doing and was detained a short time later.

An investigation for reckless endangerment is ongoing as deputies check the surrounding area for damage.

©2026 Cox Media Group