Man dead after suspected DUI rollover crash in Bellevue

A man is dead and another person is in the hospital after a rollover crash in Bellevue Saturday morning, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 4:10 a.m. Saturday, Bellevue officers and medics with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash on 108th Avenue Northeast near State Route 520.

When they arrived, they found the car passenger who had died from his injuries.

The 26-year-old driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives believe alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash.





