Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Pierce County

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Pierce County overnight, deputies say.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle along 156th Ct. E. in the South Hill/Puyallup area at around 2 a.m. Monday.

Deputies say the reporting party stated the man in the vehicle had fired a shot outside their home earlier that night.

When deputies arrived, they found the vehicle with the man asleep inside.

Deputies reportedly spoke with the victims and established probable cause for felony harassment.

PCSO reports that deputies tried contact the man inside the vehicle, and shortly later, called out that shots had been fired.

Deputies reportedly attempted life-saving measures before firefighters arrived, but the man was later pronounced dead.

No deputies were injured, PCSO confirmed.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will take over this investigation, which is standard procedure for any officer-involved shooting.

