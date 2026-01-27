Man critically injured in shooting near Seattle’s Aurora Avenue

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a shooting in North Seattle early Tuesday morning that left a 20-year-old man in critical condition.

According to the Seattle Police Department, patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of North 98th Street and Aurora Avenue at around 12:45 a.m.

Arriving officers found a man who’d been shot multiple times.

Officers took care of him until the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) arrived and took him to Harborview Medical Center.

As of this writing, the man was in critical condition and being prepped for surgery.

Police determined that multiple suspects shot the victim while he was sitting inside his car near North 98th Street and Aurora Avenue North. The suspects reportedly drove off before officers arrived.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

