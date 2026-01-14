Man crashes into Everson resident’s fence while running from police in stolen SUV, authorities say

EVERSON, Wash. — The Everson Police Department (EPD) says a 37-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning following a chase in a stolen SUV.

At around 6:20 a.m., authorities learned of a stolen 2015 Chevy Silverado out of Bellingham.

The SUV had GPS tracking onboard and an officer spotted it on Everston Everson Goshen Road, EPD said.

Police say the driver refused to pull over and continued along State Route 544 before losing control and crashing through a resident’s backyard near East Pole Road.

The 37-year-old man behind the wheel got out and ran before he was arrested and transferred to Bellingham Police custody, according to EPD.

