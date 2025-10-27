Man in ‘Cornholio’ disguise breaks window, leaves empty-handed at Hoquiam bike shop

Hoquiam police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man caught on video breaking into a local bicycle shop while wearing what appeared to be a homemade “Cornholio” disguise.

The incident happened on the evening of Oct. 24 at La Vogue’s Bicycle Shop in Hoquiam.

According to the department, surveillance footage shows a visibly intoxicated man wandering around outside the store before pulling his shirt over his head in a way that resembled the “Cornholio” character from the cartoon Beavis and Butt-Head.

Police said the man then smashed the front window to get inside.

RAW: Hoquiam break-in suspect 1

Once in the shop, he appeared to rummage around but ultimately left without taking anything.

The department shared the video publicly, saying the man “appears to have consumed entirely way too many adult beverages.”

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Sgt. Verboomen at 360-532-0892, extension 296, or by email at rverboomen@cityofhoquiam.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group