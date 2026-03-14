Man charged with murder arrested after escaping restraints during medical transport

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Law enforcement teamed up to capture a man charged with murder – who managed to escape his restraints on the way to a medical appointment in Chehalis.

It happened on Thursday and deputies say the man took off running.

Within minutes, deputies and Chehalis Tribal Police flooded the area.

A K9 began tracking the man, and homeowners started calling 911 after seeing the man jumping over their fences.

They found him, and video from a body camera shows the man book it across Interstate 5. He didn’t get too far, though.

“Stop right now or you will be tased,” the deputy yells.

The man eventually surrendered.

“Great work to all involved, including our 911 dispatchers for quickly relaying pertinent information,” Sheriff Derek Sanders shared.

©2026 Cox Media Group