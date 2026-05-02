Man on WSP’s most wanted list for 2012 fatal hit-and-run arrested in CA

MADERA, Calif. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a man wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Skagit County in 2012 was arrested in Madera, California on Thursday.

33-year-old Manuel Cortez-Vargas failed to appear in court after he was charged in the fatal crash that killed 19-year-old Cameron Sheridan, WSP said.

Cortez-Vargas, on the Washington State Patrol’s most wanted fugitive list, was found in Madera, California and arrested by local authorities on Thursday.

Authorities say he will be extricated to Skagit County and court proceedings will continue.

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