Man charged in November crash that killed woman in Pierce County

A Pierce County man has been charged in connection with a deadly November crash on Golden Given Road, according to court records filed by the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors charged Luis Antonio Alarcon Lara, 27, with vehicular homicide and reckless driving following a two-vehicle collision on Nov. 30, 2025, in the 9000 block of Golden Given Road.

The charges were filed Dec. 24 in Pierce County Superior Court.

According to sheriff’s reports, deputies responded just after 3:30 a.m. to a crash involving a green Honda CR-V and a white Honda Accord.

When first responders arrived, the driver of the Accord was receiving CPR from a bystander and later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Investigators reported that the Accord was pulling out of a driveway when it was struck by the CR-V, which was traveling southbound.

The roadway was dry, and deputies documented skid marks beginning outside the southbound lane and continuing along the shoulder, indicating the CR-V had left its lane before the collision.

The posted speed limit in the area is 35 mph.

Deputies noted extensive damage to both vehicles, particularly along the driver’s side of the Accord.

The driver of the CR-V, identified as Alarcon Lara, was found partially trapped inside his vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the report.

While assisting fire crews, a deputy reported seeing a large bottle of alcohol inside the CR-V with a broken seal.

A search warrant was obtained for Alarcon Lara’s blood following the crash.

Court records show medical testing later reported an alcohol level of 379 mg/dL, and toxicology results from the Washington State Toxicology Laboratory showed an ethanol concentration of 0.26 grams per 100 milliliters of blood.

Drug testing was not performed due to limited sample volume, the report states.

Prosecutors allege Alarcon Lara was driving under the influence at the time of the crash and that his actions caused the death of the other driver.

Court documents show Alarcon Lara has been summoned to appear in Pierce County Superior Court on Jan. 14, 2026, to enter a plea.

A summons warns that failing to appear could result in a bench warrant.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department noted that the investigation remains ongoing.

