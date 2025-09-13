Man charged for drive-by shooting that closed a South Hill elementary school

SOUTH HILL, Wash. — A man has been charged with allegedly shooting another man in the buttocks during a drive-by shooting in South Hill, Pierce County.

On Sept. 11, a standoff closed the Edgerton Elementary School for the day as a precaution.

According to court documents, around 7 a.m., a 48-year-old man pulled up to a house on 167th Street Court East to pick up an acquaintance. He got out of his car and walked into the home. When the pair came out of the house to get into his car, a red Nissan pulled up and someone inside fired three shots.

The car was hit and the man was shot in the buttocks. He was conscious when officers arrived and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At the hospital, the man said he did not know who shot him, but the woman he was with was acquainted with the alleged shooter, according to court documents.

Police identified the suspected shooter as 20-year-old Ioane Poumale.

When police went to arrest him, he ran into a home and locked himself inside.

After about two hours, a SWAT team was able to get him to come out, where he was arrested without incident.

According to court docs, Poumale may have believed that the victim’s friends had stolen his property, which could have been a motive for the shooting.

Court documents said the car the victim was getting into is registered to another man with a criminal history.

Poumale was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and resisting arrest.

Police believe he had two unconfirmed warrants and may have been involved in another shooting on Sept. 3, according to court documents.

