Man caught mid-burglary at lumber yard in Thurston County

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a man who has been to jail 15 times was arrested on Saturday night after being caught during a burglary.

Officers with Tumwater Police, Olympia Police, and Thurston deputies responded to a lumber yard and found a man covered in mud, sweating, and out of breath, TCSO said.

He was allegedly seen on security footage with burglary tools at the yard.

The man had previously been arrested as recently as December 19 for stealing packages from residents’ front porches, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

He was booked into the Thurston County Jail, facing charges of burglary, theft, and trespassing.

