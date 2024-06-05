Man bites medic; ‘under the influence,’ with an unclothed toddler

TUKWILA, Wash. — A man police say was ‘under the influence of some narcotic,’ faces multiple charges after biting an emergency medical technician (EMT) as well as spitting on medics and officers.

EMTs had to restrain the man on his gurney to transport him to the hospital.

Police made contact with the man after spotting him in a vehicle between two lanes on Macadam Road South.

Police found a toddler in the car with no clothing and abrasions on the body, police said.

The child was also transported to the hospital and Child Protective Services (CPS) was notified.

During the investigation, the officer noted a broken window and the vehicle’s ignition damage.

Police determined that the vehicle was stolen out of King County.

No additional information is available on the condition of the child.

