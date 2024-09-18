Man being ‘chased and shot at’ shows up at Sultan Police Department

SULTAN, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says a man showed up Tuesday night at the Sultan Police Department, claiming someone was chasing after him and shooting at him.

Now, law enforcement is trying to find the person responsible.

Deputies say it happened just before 11 p.m.

The man reportedly told them that someone was chasing him in a red SUV down Mann Road, which is about a six-minute drive from the police department.

Deputies say the man was hit by at least one bullet.

He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information that may help in identifying the suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 425-388-3845.

