2nd suspect arrested in elaborate scam of 71-year-old Sequim woman

SEQUIM, Wash. — A second person has been arrested in connection to an elaborate scam that robbed a 71-year-old woman out of $125,000.

What happened

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office started their investigation around March 2, when the 71-year-old woman called dispatch to report that she had been scammed. She told deputies that she was contacted by a man who said he was from the Amazon Fraud Department. That man then put her on the phone with someone who claimed they were an “agent” with the Federal Trade Commission and that the woman was a suspect in a money laundering operation.

The “agent” told her to prove her innocence, and she was asked to provide tens of thousands of dollars in cash to the “Federal Trade Commission.” The “agent” asked her to buy a lockbox, put the money inside, wrap it in duct tape and deliver it to the agent who would be sitting in a vehicle in Sequim.

She met with the “agent” three separate times and hand-delivered money totaling $125,000. The “agent” implied each time that her phone was tapped and he could always hear her.

“This was an extremely well-organized and complex scam involving multiple suspects who controlled the victim through fear by threatening and lying to her. Thankfully the victim’s bank manager alerted her that she was being scammed, which led to this investigation,” the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a sting operation, law enforcement communicated with the suspects on behalf of the victim.

Deputies told the woman to go forward with another drop off, and she did. When that drop-off went down, law enforcement arrested one of the suspects.

Latest arrest

Pralay Kumar Kar was arrested in Bothell in connection to this scam.

During Kumar Kar’s arrest, 80 cell phones and nine computers were seized. Deputies said he hid in the bathroom when law enforcement went to arrest him.

Pralay Kar

He was booked into custody for first-degree theft and second-degree extortion.

Bond was set at $2 million.

Alla Mashkova

Before Kumar Kar’s arrest, 25-year-old Alla Mashkova was arrested in connection to this scam.













































