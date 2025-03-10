Attorney General: 7 Washingtonians involved in $28M scheme

WASHINGTON — The Washington Attorney General’s Office has filed a consumer protection lawsuit after it claims seven Washingtonians and their five companies manipulated the probate system to gain control over hundreds of deceased strangers’ estates.

“Probate is a solemn legal process that ensures heirs receive their share of an estate after a loved one dies,” explained WA AG Nick Brown. “These defendants exploited loopholes, and our consumer protection team will hold them accountable for the harms caused to multiple families.”

Brown said these individuals walked away with millions of dollars that “should have gone to heirs.”

It’s believed the suspects filed more than 200 probates across the state over the last five years, selling at least 90 homes collectively worth more than $28 million. Large sums of money have gone missing.

Brown said they have refused to say where the money is.

The complaint says that the defendants violated Washington’s Consumer Protection Act as well as state probate, estate and escrow laws.

At the Attorney General’s request, a judge froze dozens of the accused bank accounts to prevent additional losses.













