Man bails from stolen car, runs through homes trying to escape deputies in Mason County

SHELTON, Wash. — The Mason County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says a man who allegedly stole a car in King County was flagged by FLOCK cameras in Shelton on Sunday afternoon.

Shelton PD got the alert at around 5:40 p.m. and it said the car was stolen during a residential burglary in SeaTac the day before.

Officers found the car leaving a gas station near Olympic Highway South and started a pursuit after the driver didn’t stop, according to MCSO.

The driver then crashed near Cascade Avenue and Mason Avenue, got out, and ran into residents’ backyards.

Deputies brought out a k-9 unit after residents reported the man ran through their homes.

He was later found hiding inside a boat and was arrested without further incident, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office said.

He was booked into the county jail facing charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Felony Eluding. Residential Burglary. Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and a Felony Warrant out of the Department of Corrections for Escape Community Custody.

