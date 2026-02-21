Man attacked after getting off bus near Mt. Baker, Seattle Police say

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said a 50-year-old man was assaulted after a suspect accosted him aboard a bus in the Mt. Baker neighborhood on Friday night.

At around 9 p.m., officers responded near Rainier Avenue South and South Forest Street and found a man with cuts to the back of his head and injuries to his face, according to SPD.

He reported that while aboard a bus, another man was accosting him.

The victim got off the bus to separate himself but the suspect followed and assaulted him with a cup, hitting him in the head, police said.

The suspect left the scene after the attack and police were not able to find him.

Crews treated the victim at the scene and brought him to Harborview Medical Center.

