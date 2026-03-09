Man assaulted during street racer takeover in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says street racers took over an intersection at Denny Way and Broad Street late Saturday night.

Just after midnight, city traffic cameras caught multiple cars doing donuts and blocking traffic while a large crowd gathered to watch.

Some attendees used Lime bikes and scooters to block cars from continuing through the intersection.

SPD says a 52-year-old man was assaulted and his car was damaged while he tried to move a Lime scooter out of the way.

Participants scattered when police got there and some racers went toward I-5, Seattle Police said.

