Man arrested in Pierce County after driving through crosswalk with students crossing, sheriff says

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) says a man was arrested on February 10 for a crosswalk violation and resisting arrest.

As students were letting out at a local middle school, a crossing guard was holding traffic as they crossed the street in front of the school, PCSO said.

Caught on surveillance video, a car can be seen driving through the crosswalk as students were trying to cross.

The driver also recorded himself going through the crosswalk, PCSO posted.

Deputies responded and found the car parked in the school’s bus loop and the driver refused to get out of the car, according to the sheriff’s office.

A deputy broke the driver’s side window and pulled the 34-year-old man out of the car and arrested him.

PCSO says he was booked into the Pierce County Jail, facing charges of reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and resisting arrest.

