Man arrested in Orondo after allegedly stealing firearm, patrol vehicle from deputy

Douglas County deputies arrested Francisco J. Medina-Rangel, a 35-year-old resident of Orondo, after he allegedly broke into multiple vehicles and buildings, including a secured Chelan County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, and stole a firearm belonging to a deputy.

The incident began on the morning of November 6, when deputies were called to a vehicle prowl report in the 23000 block of US Highway 97 in Orondo.

An off-duty Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputy discovered Medina-Rangel on the property wearing sheriff’s office apparel.

The deputy detained Medina-Rangel until additional units arrived. During the detainment, deputies discovered that Medina-Rangel was carrying a firearm belonging to the off-duty deputy.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined that Medina-Rangel had entered several vehicles and buildings.

He had allegedly taken the patrol car from the area and later drove it to a different location in Chelan County, where it had been reported in an earlier incident.

Medina-Rangel was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Regional Jail with multiple charges, including first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree vehicle prowl, motor vehicle theft, two counts of firearm theft, third-degree theft, two counts of alien in possession of a firearm, and second-degree criminal trespass.

Chelan County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted with the investigation, which led to Medina-Rangel’s apprehension and subsequent booking.

