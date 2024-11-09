Man arrested in multiple stabbings in Chinatown-International District appears in court

SEATTLE — The man arrested in connection to multiple stabbings in the Chinatown-International District appeared in court Saturday for his first appearance hearing.

According to a press release from a spokesperson with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Saturday afternoon, Roland Lee, the man arrested Friday in connection to a series of stabbings in the Chinatown-International District appeared in court for his first appearance.

In court, a King County senior deputy prosecutor asked for the court to find probable cause for five counts of first-degree assault and hold him on $2 million bail. The defense asked the court for a lower amount. The court, after hearing from prosecutors and defense, found probable cause for five counts of first-degree assault.

A case has not yet been referred to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for a charging decision, the spokesperson said.

Lee remains in the King County Jail on a $2 million bail. The investigation is ongoing.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from across the City of Seattle responded to the latest incident around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Avenue South and South Jackson Street in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. A spokesperson with the department said that five people were stabbed.

Each of the victims’ wounds vary from a minor cut to a severe stab wound, he said.

Four victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment in critical condition, one of them still had the knife in his wound when paramedics arrived. One man was upgraded to serious in the center’s ICU Saturday morning, and two others remain serious in the ICU. The fourth victim remains satisfactory.

One victim didn’t need treatment and was released.

Police only recovered one knife used in the incident and no other weapons were found at the scene.

This mass casualty incident is connected to five other separate stabbings that happened within the last 38 hours, the spokesperson said. In total, there have been 10 different stabbings in a variety of locations, wounding nine men and one woman.

“People who live in and travel to the Chinatown-International District deserve to feel safe and be safe, and the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will continue to do its part to bring necessary accountability,” King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion said Saturday afternoon.





