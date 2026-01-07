Man arrested at Mexican border after reported attempted kidnappings in Ellensburg, police say

According to the Ellensburg Police Department, officers were first called around 1 a.m. Dec. 22, 2025, to a harassment report in the 1200 block of South Canyon Road.

Police said four middle school girls reported being approached by a man driving a blue semi-truck without a trailer.

Investigators said the driver tried to get the girls to enter his vehicle.

When they refused, he followed them, prompting the girls to run and hide.

Detectives later reviewed surveillance video and determined the suspect appeared to be a long-haul truck driver.

The truck was last seen traveling east on Interstate 90.

After police shared information publicly, another victim came forward reporting a separate incident earlier that same night in the 2000 block of North Walnut Street.

Police said that victim reported an attempted kidnapping, telling investigators the suspect grabbed her and ordered her to get into his truck.

She was able to break free.

After that encounter, the suspect drove a short distance, and the victim reported hearing another female yell at the suspect.

Police also received a report from a witness who said the suspect approached two females in the 300 block of North Main Street.

The witness told police the suspect followed one of the females quickly into an alley before the witness intervened.

Investigators said that interruption stopped the suspect from taking further action.

Surveillance footage reviewed by detectives confirmed the presence of the same truck at each of the reported locations.

Police said they used license plate reader data from Flock Safety to identify the vehicle, which was registered to a trucking company based in Arizona.

Detectives identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant on Dec. 31, 2025, for a 35-year-old resident of Mexico who was working for the Arizona-based trucking company.

Police said the man was arrested Jan. 6, 2026, while entering the United States through an Arizona border crossing.

He remains in custody and is awaiting extradition to Washington state.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at the Ellensburg Police Department at 509-962-7280.

