TACOMA, Wash. — A man is in jail, accused of killing a woman last month near a homeless camp in Tacoma.

Police arrested 61-year-old Randy Brown in Tacoma’s North End on Saturday night.

He’s charged with first-degree murder.

Investigators say Brown shot 38-year-old Yinairy Castro on Mar. 27 after she accused him of touching her.

Police say Brown and Castro were both staying at the camp.

