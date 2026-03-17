Local

Man arrested for DUI on electric unicycle, Kitsap sheriff says

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office
Man arrested for DUI on electric unicycle, Kitsap sheriff says Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office says a 34-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence after a deputy spotted the man on an electric unicycle on Saturday.

Dashcam video shows the man heading down Bethel Road at around 12:30 a.m., riding erratically.

The man briefly pulled over after a deputy flashed his lights, but he quickly sped off.

Authorities found the man about an hour and a half later, after he had crashed the unicycle in a ditch in unincorporated Port Orchard.

The man blew a blood alcohol content level over twice the legal limit, according to the sheriff’s office.

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read