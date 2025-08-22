Local

Man arrested in connection with fatal Federal Way shooting

By KIRO 7 News Staff
The Federal Way Police Department says they arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on August 18.

Officers arrested Matthew Krutenat on Thursday for allegedly shooting and killing a 43-year-old man at the Shores Apartments at 31821 3rd Place Southwest.

Investigators say Krutenat reportedly ran from the scene after the shooting.

The details leading up to his arrest have not been released.

